AEW Worlds End lineup: The card for the final pay-per-view event of 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, December 28 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena.

-Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White in a four-way for the AEW World Championship

-Gold League winner vs. Blue League runner-up in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-Blue League winner vs. Gold League runner-up in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-The finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the AEW Continental Championship

-MJF vs. Adam Cole for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

Powell's POV: Cole defeated Kyle O'Reilly to earn the match with MJF.