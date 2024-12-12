Bronson Reed surgery update

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Bronson Reed underwent surgery to repair a foot injury on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama. Reed suffered the injury while performing a Tsunami splash from the top of the WarGames cage during the Survivor Series event on November 30.

Powell’s POV: While Reed nor WWE has listed a time line for his return, there are reports that he is expected to be sidelined beyond WrestleMania in April. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.