Bronson Reed surgery update

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE wrestler Bronson Reed underwent surgery to repair a foot injury on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama. Reed suffered the injury while performing a Tsunami splash from the top of the WarGames cage during the Survivor Series event on November 30.
Powell’s POV: While Reed nor WWE has listed a time line for his return, there are reports that he is expected to be sidelined beyond WrestleMania in April. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.
On the road to fuck shit up! pic.twitter.com/feXPVg4GgS
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) December 12, 2024
All that for a stupid fucking spot that meant about 2% as much as his attack on Seth with the repeated safer splashes.