TNA Turning Point results (11/29): Vetter’s review of Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA Title, Matt Riddle’s debut, Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace in a best of three falls match for the Knockouts Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

TNA Turning Point

Winston-Salem, North Carolina at Benton Convention Center

Streamed November 29, 2024 on TNA+ and Triller.TV

This is in a small convention hall with a fairly low ceiling. Quite frankly, it looks more amateur than we’ve seen from TNA this year. The crowd was maybe 500, all on the floor. Matt Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan provided commentary, and Matt said it was a sellout, even though it isn’t particularly big.

* Earlier in the day, TNA announced that Trey Miguel had travel issues and wouldn’t make it to the show.

TNA Turning Point Pre-Show

* Joe Hendry came to the ring; the mic sound isn’t good, either. He made clear he wishes he was in the world title match, but instead he’s in the turkey match. He announced PCO couldn’t make it tonight, so Rhino is taking his spot.

1. Rosemary vs. Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside in a three-way. Evans splashed Rosemary in a corner. The heels hit a team shoulder tackle on Xia, who then clotheslined Rosemary to the floor. She hit a second-rope dive to the floor on them at 3:00, but they caught her and slammed Xia on the apron. In the ring, Rosemary hit a fallaway slam on Xia, and Savannah hit a guillotine leg drop; Savannah went for a cover, and of course, the heels argued. Evans hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Savannah hit a double clothesline at 6:00. Xia hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Rosemary for a nearfall. Evans hit a running Mafia Kick on Rosemary. Suddenly all three were down at 8:30. Brookside flipped Evans to the mat and went for a pin, but Rosemary broke it up. Rosemary then hit a spear on Xia and pinned her. Okay match.

Rosemary defeated Xia Brookside and Savannah Evans in a three-way at 9:11.

TNA Turning Point Main Show

1. Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian. Standing switches to open, and Frankie stalled in the ropes and the crowd was all over him. Santana hit a dive through the ropes at 2:30. He hit a superkick on the floor and tossed Frankie back into the ring, but Frankie hit a leg drop in the ropes. Kazarian took control, until Santana hit a senton at 6:00. Frankie hit a guillotine leg drop and set up for a Crossface Chickenwing, but Santana fought it off. Santana hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex, and they were both down at 8:30. Santana hit his rolling stunner for a nearfall, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall.

Kazarian hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 10:30, and he again tried to get the Chickenwing but was unsuccessful. Santana hit a Northern Lights Suplex and a twisting neckbreaker out of the ropes. Kazarian hit a slingshot stunner for a nearfall, and he jawed at the female ref. Santana nailed the discus clothesline for the clean pin. That really picked up and turned into a very good match.

Mike Santana defeated Frankie Kazarian at 12:27.

* The System spoke backstage. Brian Myers vowed he would not be wearing the turkey suit tonight. Moose said he was going to not only beat Laredo Kid, but take his mask. And Eddie Edwards said he will become a three-time TNA champ tonight.

2. Joe Hendry vs. Rhino vs. Brian Myers vs. Alex Hammerstone vs. Eric Young vs. John Skyler in the turkey suit match. John Skyler got on the mic on his way to the ring and he called the locals “sweat hogs,” and was booed. All six brawled at the bell; not tags here. Hendry hit a delayed vertical suplex on Skyler while everyone else was on the floor. The heels surrounded Young in the ring and beat him up. Rhino hit a Gore. They did a Tower Spot out of the corner and everyone was down at 6:00. Hendry hit several fallaway slams on different opponents. Skyler hit a spear on Myers. Rhino hit a Gore on Hammerstone, then one on Skyler. Myers hit a spear on Rhino! Hendry hit the Standing Ovation (chokeslam-style slam from the sternum) to pin Myers. Brian must wear the turkey suit!

Joe Hendry defeated Rhino, Brian Myers, John Skyler, Alex Hammerstone and Eric Young in the turkey suit match at 8:13.

* Young, Rhino and Hendry circled Myers. They each hit a move on him as the crowd chanted “turkey!” Rhino hit a Gore, and they put the costume on a prone Myers.

* Backstage, Rosemary celebrated her victory. She was crazy but made it clear she wants the winner of Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace.

3. Moose (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. Laredo Kid for the TNA X Division Title. This is Moose’s first title defense. I can’t imagine these two have ever had a singles match before. Moose playfully pushed Laredo to open. Kid hit some kicks. He tried to walk on the top rope, but Moose shoved him to the floor at 1:00. Moose hit some LOUD chops in front of the fans, and he whipped LK into the guardrail. In the ring, he tugged on Kid’s mask and was booed. Laredo Ki got a rollup for a nearfall and a huracanrana. Moose hit a uranage and made a cocky one-footed cover at 4:30. Alisha choked Laredo Kid in the ropes.

Laredo Kid hit a missile dropkick. He stood on the ring post and hit a flip dive to the floor on Moose at 6:00. In the ring, LK hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall! We got a “This is awesome!” chant. He went for a top-rope 450 Splash, but Moose got his knees up to block it. Moose hit a spear, then a second one, and scored the pin. The winner was never in doubt but Laredo Kid got to hit some nice moves.

Moose defeated Laredo Kid to retain the TNA X Division Title at 8:21.

4. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin in a no-DQ match. Hannifan said the Northern Armory have been banned from the building. Maclin wore his black-and-white face paint. They traded punches at the bell, and Maclin clotheslined him to the floor, then dove through the ropes on him. A table was set up on the floor. In the ring, Josh hit a series of German Suplexes at 3:30. The last one, Steve’s head hit a rope and he clutched at his neck in pain. They again fought to the floor. (We can see how the room is long and narrow here.) Maclin hit a Death Valley Driver onto the table on the floor at 7:00! In the ring, Josh applied an ankle lock, but Maclin grabbed a trash can lid and struck Josh with it repeatedly to break free. Josh slammed Maclin on the ring apron at 9:00, and they again fought on the floor.

Josh hit a crossbody block in the ropes as Maclin had a trash can over his head at 11:00. Maclin hit a Cactus Elbow from the apron to the floor and he slammed door debris on Josh. They got back into the ring with Josh again going to an ankle lock. Maclin hit an Alabama Slam across two open chairs at 16:00! Ouch! We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Maclin hit a Thesz Press, then a backbreaker over his knee. Maclin hit a running knee onto a chair against Alexander’s face for a believable nearfall at 18:00. Josh threw a chair at Steve’s face, then he dumped Maclin to the floor, with Maclin crashing hard on the table at ringside! The ref checked on Maclin; it was not a pretty landing.

Josh rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall, so Josh reapplied an ankle lock. Josh was sent into a garbage can wedged in the corner. Maclin tied Josh in the Tree of Woe and hit three spears to the exposed midsection. Maclin hit a DDT but pulled Josh up before pinning him at 21:00! Steve went under the ring and got a bag of bullet shell casings and dumped them on the mat. However, Josh hit a low blow kick! They traded open-hand slaps and the sweat was flying off of them. Steve had a bloody left elbow. Alexander tried to get a second-rope C4 Spike, but Steve blocked it, and Maclin hit a the second-rope DDT onto the pile of bullet casings for the pin. That was a brawl! “One of the damndest fights I’ve ever seen!” Rehwoldt said.

Steve Maclin defeated Josh Alexander at 23:43.

* A video package of Chris Bey highlights aired. They wished him well in his recovery, but still no updates on his condition. The mystery partner to replace Trey Miguel was revealed to be Matt Riddle! The crowd popped for his appearance.

5. Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and Ace Austin vs. Zack Wentz, Kushida, and Matt Riddle. Reby Hardy and their children are in the front row. Ace and Wentz opened with quick reversals. Jeff entered and faced Zack, then Matt Hardy got a blind tag, and the Hardys hit some team offense on Wentz. Kushida snapped Matt Hardy’s arm over the top rope at 5:00 and he tied up Matt on the mat. The Hardys worked over Wentz, and this was quite basic and stayed in first gear. Riddle finally tagged in at 10:00 and he hit a senton on Ace, then a running knee to his face for a nearfall. Kushida tagged in and tied up Austin.

Wentz and Jeff got back in at 12:00, and Jeff hit a basement dropkick to the face. Jeff hit a Whisper in the Wind corkscrew splash, then the Poetry in Motion splash in the corner. Matt Hardy hit a side effect. Kushida hit a punch, and suddenly everyone was down at 14:00. Jeff and Riddle got up and traded punches, and Jeff hit a Canadian Destroyer. Kushida hit a handspring-double-back elbow on the Hardys, but the Hardys hit some quick team offense. Jeff hit the Swanton Bomb and pinned Kushida. Matt Riddle was a fun surprise, but he easily spent less than three total minutes in the ring. This was okay but came in a bit below my expectations.

Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and Ace Austin defeated Matt Riddle, Kushida, and Zachary Wentz at 16:04.

6. Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace in a best of three falls match. I actually thought this was going to be the main event. A feeling-out process at the bell. Jordynne hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 2:30. Grace hit a package piledriver on the ring apron at 5:30, and Masha fell to the floor. They brawled at ringside. Masha hit a piledriver on the cement floor at 7:30! They got back in the ring, where Jordynne hit some bodyslams. Masha hit a buzzsaw kick. Grace hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 9:30. She went for a Muscle Buster but Masha escaped. They traded rollups, and Grace got a jackknife cover pinfall at 11:13! The action continued without a break, and Masha hit her Helluva Kick and rolling Koppo Kick combo, and she tied up Grace on the mat.

Masha went for a rear-naked choke, but Grace immediately fell backward on her to escape. Masha hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall, and she applied the sleeper on the mat at 15:00. Masha switched to a front guillotine choke, but Grace held on. Masha got a rollup for a pin at 17:39, and we’re tied 1-1! Unfortunately, we saw Rosemary walk out of the back and stand in the entrance. Masha and Jordynne got up and traded forearm strikes. Masha hit a running knee and a Tiger Driver, then a package piledriver for the pin! A very good match, and I’m glad to say that while Rosemary came out, she never made it to ringside and wound up not being a factor.

Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace, 2-1, at 19:40.

7. Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards) for the TNA World Championship. An intense lockup to open. Rehwoldt said Nemeth’s title reign has been hampered by the appearances of John Layfield, coming in and assisting in Nic’s wins. Nemeth grounded him early on as this was an extended feeling-out process. Alisha choked Nic in the ropes at 5:00. Nemeth hit a dropkick and they were both down at 7:00. Nemeth hit a series of elbow drops to the sternum. They brawled to ringside and fought in front of the fans, and Nemeth accidentally superkicked the timekeeper! In the ring, Nemeth hit a top-rope elbow drop for a believable nearfall. Eddie hit a backbreaker over his knee at 10:30, and he took control.

They hit double clotheslines and both were down at 12:00. Alisha grabbed Nic’s ankle, so the ref ejected her. Nemeth hit a Thesz Press and some punches to the face. Eddie hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 14:30, then a Backpack Stunner for a nearfall. Nemeth hit the Fameasser leg drop for a nearfall. Alisha returned and hopped on the apron! She hit Nemeth in the head with the title belt, and Eddie got a rollup for a nearfall. Eddie hit the Boston Knee Party for a believable nearfall. Nemeth nailed the Danger Zone (Zig Zag!) for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Nic clotheslined them both over the top rope to the floor at 19:30. Brian Myers got in the ring, still wearing the turkey suit! John Layfield appeared from the crowd, got in the ring, and hit a Clothesline From Hell on Myers! He turned and marched down the aisle and left. In the ring, Nemeth hit a superkick on Edwards, then a second Danger Zone for the clean pin.

Nic Nemeth defeated Eddie Edwards to retain the TNA World Championship at 22:02.

Final Thoughts: TNA continues to over-perform. While the production wasn’t as strong tonight and this looked more minor league than most recent TNA shows, the wrestling was still quite good. I liked Masha-Jordynne for best match. While hardcore matches aren’t my thing, I’ll narrowly go with the Alexander-Maclin brawl for second with the main event third. Kazarian-Santana was a really strong undercard match, as expected. The rest of the show was fine. I kept waiting for the six-man tag to move to another level, but they just didn’t. Riddle popped the crowd but was barely a factor once the match started. Moose gave Laredo Kid just enough offense, but I think the match went the right length with the right winner. I sure feel like Mike Bailey’s absence looms large, though.