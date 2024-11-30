NXT Level Up results (11/29): O’Connor’s review of Cutler James and Dion Lennox vs. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors, Drake Morreaux vs. Harlem Lewis, Tyra Mae Steele and Layla Diggs vs. Lainey Reid and Kali Armstrong

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 146)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 29, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Drake Morreaux made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Drake Morreaux vs. Harlem Lewis. A stalemate early as the opening bell rang until Lewis wrenched the arm of Morreaux. Morreaux in response took Lewis down to the mat for a count of one before handing himself in the ropes which allowed Lewis to take control. Lewis continued to work on the arm of Morreaux and dropped Morreaux with a knee strike for a near fall. The crowd attempted to bring Morreaux back into the contest as Morreaux got back to his vertical base and rocked Lewis with a big boot and looked to finish before Lewis drove Morreaux into the corner. Lewis looked for a move from the ropes but was pushed off by Morreaux who followed it up with the big splash onto Lewis from the top for the win.

Drake Morreaux defeated Harlem Lewis via pinfall in 5:30.

The commentary team hyped the women’s tag match for after the break…[c]

2. Tyra Mae Steele and Layla Diggs vs. Lainey Reid and Kali Armstrong. Diggs wanted to tie up with Reid to start but Reid tagged in Armstrong, making Diggs wait. Reid eventually made her way into the ring but was met by the powerful Olympian Tyra Mae Steele who took down Reid and Armstrong who made the tag in. Reid used a distraction which allowed Armstrong to use a strong shoulder block to take Steele off her feet as Diggs looked for a hot tag. Reid continued to wear down Steele with a sleeper hold but Steele fought through and tagged in Diggs who took it to both Reid and Armstrong before Armstrong caught Diggs with a powerslam and looked to finish with a splash but Diggs caught Armstrong with a scissors kick for the victory.

Tyra Mae Steele and Layla Diggs defeated Lainey Reid and Kali Armstrong via pinfall in 5:47.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Cutler James and Dion Lennox vs. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors. James and Dixon started the match. Dixon sent James into the corner but James sent Dixon to the canvas with a double leg takedown before tagging in Lennox as Dixon tagged Connors. Lennox looked for a dropkick but Connors held onto the ropes and tagged Dixon back in. Dixon took over on Lennox choking him in the corner as Connors headed back into the ring to keep his team in control. Dixon back in kept Lennox trapped in the corner but Lennox would battle through and tag James back in who dropped both Dixon and Connors with clotheslines and attempted to finish but Dixon would drop Lennox with a superkick which distracted James who was subsequently rolled up by Dixon for the three count.

Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors defeated Cutler James and Dion Lennox via pinfall in 4:51.

John’s Ramblings: A tag focused edition of Level Up this week, which disappointed me somewhat as I prefer singles matches but the matches that were presented were satisfactory enough. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors are working well as a team and picked up their first win together in the main event so it’s look like they will continue to be put together going forward. I’m interested to see where this pairing will go.