What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for this afternoon’s show

November 30, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s AEW Collision.

-Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Kyle Fletcher vs. The Beast Mortos in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Mistico and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Johnny TV and “MxM” Collection Mason Madden and Mansoor in a trios match

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Leila Grey

-“The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd vs. “Iron Savages” Beefcake Boulder and Bulk Bronson

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show airs today on TNT at 3CT/4ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly Collision audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.