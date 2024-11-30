AEW Collision lineup: The card for this afternoon’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s AEW Collision.

-Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Kyle Fletcher vs. The Beast Mortos in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Mistico and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Johnny TV and “MxM” Collection Mason Madden and Mansoor in a trios match

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Leila Grey

-“The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd vs. “Iron Savages” Beefcake Boulder and Bulk Bronson

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show airs today on TNT at 3CT/4ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly Collision audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).