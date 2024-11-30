GCW “You Wouldn’t Understand” results (11/29): Vetter’s review of Mance Warner vs. Homicide for the GCW Title, Matt Tremont vs. Lou Nixon, Allie Katch vs. Microman

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “You Wouldn’t Understand”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

November 29, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York at Roulette Intermedium

This is the second half of a double-header with Progress/Defy Wrestling, and it appears five or so wrestlers are pulling double-duty today. This is the same venue used earlier today but many more fans; maybe 500. Emil Jay and Brett Lauderdale provided commentary.

* The show opened with footage of Sawyer Wreck winning the NGI tournament in her retirement match, only to be assaulted by the returning Atticus Cogar. The crowd was shocked; I don’t care for the death matches so this means little to me. We then saw footage from the “Dream On” show, which couldn’t possibly be more different than the NGI deathmatch tournament.

1. Brandon Kirk vs. Bam Sullivan. Two deathmatch guys to open. Bam hit some punches and grabbed Kirk’s groin. Kirk hit a DDT on the apron at 1:30. Bam slid boards into the ring and chairs. (Very unusual for GCW to open with a hardcore match.) He flipped Kirk onto the board in the corner at 6:00. Kirk hit a superplex onto a pile of debris and folded chairs. Kirk hit a Psycho Driver (Chuck Taylor’s Awful Waffle piledriver) for the pin. Basic hardcore action; they didn’t do anything violent.

Brandon Kirk defeated Bam Sullivan at 9:07.

* Kirk got on the mic and put over Sullivan. He vowed he will win back his ultraviolent title on Jan. 19. (He lost it to Sawyer Wreck, so with her retiring, there will be a ladder match for the vacant belt.)

* The “People vs. GCW” courtroom scene aired. Seriously, the best thing an indy has ever done to promote a show.

2. Brooke Havok vs. Zayda Steel. Zayda lost to Rhio here just hours ago. Brooke hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell, then a basement dropkick; Emil pointed out that Zayda still had her sunglasses on. Zayda rolled to the floor to regroup, so Brooke followed and they fought at ringside. Zayda hit a dive to the floor, but Brooke hit a suplex onto the thin mat at ringside at 2:00. In the ring, Havok hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Zayda hit a Lungblower move out of the ropes for a nearfall and she jawed at the ref. She hit a running knee in the corner and was booed, and she kept Havok grounded. Havok hit a running neckbreaker, then a German Suplex at 5:00; Zayda hit her own German Suplex.

Zayda hit a Poison Rana; it didn’t land well but they were both okay. Havok hit a shotgun dropkick and they were both down. They traded slaps, then forearms, while on their knees. Havok hit a high back suplex at 7:00. She set up for the Cross Rhodes but Zayda escaped. Havok hit a basement dropkick, then a pumphandle sideslam for a nearfall. Zayda set up for an Unprettier, but Havok broke free, and Brooke got a rollup for the clean pin! That was really good for the time given. Zayda screamed in frustration at the ref.

Brooke Havok defeated Zayda Steel at 8:35.

* In a new vignette, we have learned that Charles Mason has been found NOT GUILTY of murder by reason of insanity. We saw him being escorted from a prison cell to his insane asylum. He was placed in a van and made some threatening remarks to an officer. Next thing we know, Mason is clubbing the officer with a stick, and he escaped a prison transport van. I’m loving what GCW is doing with these vignettes. Mason is loose!

3. Man Like DeReiss vs. Tony Deppen. DeReiss won his match against KC Navarro in the afternoon show. He was rapping on the mic while he hit a shoulder tackle and some chops, and a clothesline. Humorous opening. The bell finally rang at 1:00, and DeReiss hit a back suplex for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor. Deppen snapped DeReiss’s left arm around the ring post, and he pushed DeReiss shoulder-first into the post. In the ring, Deppen choked him with a shirt and he barked at the ref. He applied a Rings of Saturn-type move on the mat at 4:30. DeReiss tried to kip up but his arm was too sore. DeReiss hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Emil reminded us that this building is where Deppen broke his arm in a match against Zack Sabre Jr.

DeReiss climbed a corner but Deppen cut him off and Tony hit a second-rope superplex at 7:00, and they were both down. They got up and traded loud overhand chops. Tony’s chest was turning bright red. Deppen hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 9:00. They traded more chops, and DeReiss hit a superkick, but he missed a top-rope doublestomp. DeReiss applied a rear-naked choke. They traded rollups. DeReiss hit his swinging Flatliner. He went to the top rope for his 450 Splash, but Griffin McCoy appeared at ringside and distracted him! Deppen got a schoolboy rollup and the pin! That is a mild upset. Emil Jay wondered if Deppen was now with the heel team of McCoy and Kerry Morton.

Tony Deppen defeated Man Like DeReiss at 11:43.

* Griffin got in the ring and he traded blows with DeReiss, and he hit a low blow! Grim Reefer came to the ring and chased away Griffin. It looks like this is going right into our next match!

4. Grim Reefer vs. Griffin McCoy. The crowd taunted McCoy with a “Reefer’s gonna smoke you!” They lit a joint, but then Griffin kicked Reefer and he stomped on the blunt. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Griffin stomped on Reefer and was in charge, hitting a back suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. He hit a dropkick into the corner and was booed. He went for a frogsplash but Reefer got his knees up to block it. Reefer finally lit the joint and they traded punches. He tied McCoy in a crossface, but McCoy reached the ropes at 6:00. McCoy hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall. Reefer hit a second-rope Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. Reefer hit a DDT off the ropes. McCoy ripped at Reefer’s face, then rolled him up for a pin out of nowhere. Solid match; the crowd was more into this one than I was.

Griffin McCoy defeated Grim Reefer at 8:50.

* Deppen returned to the ring and helped beat up Reefer. That brought out DeReiss. DeReiss and Reefer beat up Deppen, until McCoy pulled him to safety.

5. Lou Nixon vs. Matt Tremont. Nixon is another deathmatch guy, and he participated in the Bloodsport event last Sunday. Deathmatch specialist Tremont always makes me think of Big Van Vader. They appear to be the same height but of course Tremont has a significant weight advantage. They traded punches and immediately brawled to the floor. Back in the ring, Nixon hit some spin kicks and they traded more forearm strikes. Tremont hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin! That was unexpectedly short.

Matt Tremont defeated Lou Nixon at 4:22.

* Tremont got on the mic and put Lou over. (How great is he, if he can be pinned in under five minutes?) He vowed he also will win the Ultraviolent title.

* Allie Katch came to the ring. She blamed Effy for pretty much everything wrong in her life. She said because of Effy, “GCW is losing out on real stars coming here.” (This is a reference to the Ricky Starks situation.) She said neither Effy or Mance Warner are “championship material,” but she is. Out came her opponent, Microman! (Will she squash him? No one does that!)

6. Allie Katch vs. Microman. She immediately stomped on him as he got in the ring and she was loudly booed. She ripped at his mask, and the crowd chanted for Microman. He moved to avoid a cannonball and he hit some German Suplexes on her, then a 619. (It’s about as believable as when she does it to me, I guess.) Microman missed a Vader Bomb, and she immediately hit a Mark Henry Slam, but she pulled him up at the two-count at 4:30. She then a Yokozuna-style buttdrop for the pin! The commentators were disgusted by her attitude and behavior.

Allie Katch defeated Microman at 4:40.

* Blake Christian climbed in the ring! He pulled the prone Microman to the center of the ring, and he teased hitting him with a chair, but then he left. We then saw another one of the prison bus vignettes to promote “The People vs. GCW.”

7. Megan Bayne vs. Parrow. Parrow is thick and muscular, but he’s also lost matches here to women in the past, including the tiny Sumie Sakai. He sprayed water in her face at the bell, then splashed on her for a nearfall. He chokeslammed her for a nearfall at 2:30, then he hit a Stinger Splash. However, she got underneath him in the corner and hit a sit-out powerbomb. They traded forearm strikes, and she hit a flying clothesline, then a German Suplex, then two more. She hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:00. She put him on her shoulders and slammed him to the mat. She went for a dive through the ropes, but he struck her in the head with a chair! The lights went out at 7:00! They came back on and Charles Mason was in the ring, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit! He hit a low blow on Parrow and chairshots to the back. Fans chanted “Welcome back!” Brett stressed that Mason escaped a mental institute. Mason choked Parrow with a chain. Three security pulled Mason off Parrow, and he left. Where did Megan go?

Megan Bayne vs. Parrow went to a no contest at 7:00.

8. Luke Jacobs vs. 1 Called Manders. Jacobs beat Kevin Knight here in the matinee. Manders tweeted that he has faced Jacobs in Germany and the UK, and now this is their first time on his turf. Jacobs knocked Manders’ cowboy hat off him before the bell, and they immediately traded forearm strikes at the bell. Manders dropped him with a blow, then kicked him on the spine. They switched to trading LOUD chops. Jacobs hit a bodyslam and a senton at 2:30. Jacobs hit some headbutts. The commentators talked about how these chops are just resonating through the building.

Manders pushed him into a corner and hit more chops, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 5:00. Jacobs hit a German Suplex, then an Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Jacobs hit a standing powerbomb. Manders hit a hard clothesline while on his knees! He hit a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Manders hit a leaping headbutt in a corner, then a second-rope powerslam, and they were both down. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Manders hit a clothesline; Jacobs hit one at 10:00. Jacobs hit another one but only got a one-count. Manders hit a clothesline but only got a one-count. Jacobs hit a clothesline to the back of the head, and he applied a rear-naked choke. Manders put up a middle finger and he passed out; he didn’t tap out. (Identical finish to a recent Gabe Kidd match in NJPW.) Really good match.

Luke Jacobs defeated 1 Called Manders at 10:50.

9. “Los Desperados” Gringo Loco, Arez, and Azrieal vs. “Spectral Envoy” Ultramantis Black, Hallowicked, and Frightmare. Azrieal and Ultra Mantis Black opened, and Emil said it is the first time these two ring veterans have wrestled! Arez hit some armdrags on Frightmare, then an enzuigiri at 3:00, and he ran up the backs of two guys. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault onto two guys. Arez and Azrieal hit stereo dives, then Loco hit a flip dive onto all five at 5:30. SE began working over Azrieal, hitting a “Go To Sleepy Hollow” kick. Brett talked about how surreal it was to see Azrieal and Hallowicked tying up in the ring in 2024; Brett estimated the six guys total about 120 years of ring experience.

Azrieal finally hit a Helluva Kick on Hallowicked at 10:30, then a DDT out of the ropes. Arez hit a flying DDT on Frightmare that popped the crowd. Arez hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee on Hallowicked. Loco hit a swinging uranage. Arez hit his Pele Kick, then a brainbuster on Frightmare. Azrieal hit a frogsplash on Hallowicked at 13:30. All six began brawling as the ref had lost control. Mantis hit a sliding clothesline. Frightmare hit a Crucifix on Arez for a nearfall. Gringo nailed the Base Bomb on Frightmare; Arez immediately hit a top-rope doublestomp on Frightmare, and they both piled on Frightmare for the pin. (FUNNY because this was supposed to be the finish of their matinee match, but Loco went and got the pin after the Base Bomb and didn’t let Arez hit the doublestomp.) Anyhow a really good match from these six.

Gringo Loco, Arez, and Azrieal defeated Ultramantis Blac, Hallowicked, and Frightmare at 16:53.

10. Mance Warner vs. Homicide for the GCW World Title. Mance came out first and jawed at fans on their way to the ring. Homicide won a short match via count-out earlier in the day. They locked up at the bell and shoved each other, then they traded blows, and Mance bailed to the floor at 1:30. Homicide followed and they fought at ringside. Mance slid chairs and a board into the ring. They got back into the ring at 5:30, and Homicide slammed a door onto Mance. Homicide hit a piledriver onto a board in the corner for a nearfall. Mance slammed board debris across Homicide’s back. They traded headbutts and forearm strikes on the mat. Mance chokeslammed him through the board bridge for a nearfall at 10:30.

Mance hit a running knee for a nearfall. Mance got on the mic and told Homicide to “stay the f— down.” He said that Homicide missed his son’s birthday today to be here to fight him, as he stomped on Homicide. Homicide fired up and hit some punches and the Three Amigos rolling suplexes for a nearfall at 15:00. He hit a stunner and a clothesline, then another stunner for a nearfall, but Jimmy Lloyd appeared and pulled the ref from the ring. Lloyd hopped in the ring but he accidentally hit the Radio Silence flying leg drop on Mance! Homicide hit a low blow on Lloyd, then the Cop Killah, dumping Lloyd on his head! However, Mance hit Homicide with a weapon and got a nearfall, and they were both down. Homicide tried to get a Cop Killah, but Mance escaped, hit a DDT, and scored the pin. They told a good story, but I never once thought Homicide was winning here.

Mance Warner defeated Homicide to retain the GCW World Title at 19:08.

Final Thoughts: Manders-Luke Jacobs was a war. They traded blow after blow and it was stiff and loud, and I’m giving that match of the night. Loco’s six-man was really good, but not great, but I give that second. I enjoyed Deppen-DeReiss for third, even with the cop-out finish. Zayda already has her WWE ID contract, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Brooke Havok winds up with one.

I like the GCW shows in New York because it’s clear they can’t go crazy with bloodletting and weapons. We had several potential matches here that could have been deathmatches, but no one bled, and no gross weapons. Mance-Homicide was fine and told a good story, even though it’s not my preferred style.