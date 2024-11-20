WWE Speed – Andrade vs. Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Dragon Lee vs. Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
It’s @AndradeElIdolo vs. @dragonlee95 for the #WWESpeed Championship! Will @AndradeElIdolo retain, or will we have a new champion? 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/v5I1OVSZi1
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2024
Powell’s POV: Lee beat Andrade to become the new WWE Speed Champion. A new women’s tournament for a shot at WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae will start next week with Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green. The winner of that match will face the winner of Natalya vs. B-Fab in the next round. The other side of the bracket has Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre, and Michin vs. Ivy Nile. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media.
