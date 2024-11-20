WWE Speed – Andrade vs. Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Dragon Lee vs. Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Lee beat Andrade to become the new WWE Speed Champion. A new women’s tournament for a shot at WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae will start next week with Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green. The winner of that match will face the winner of Natalya vs. B-Fab in the next round. The other side of the bracket has Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre, and Michin vs. Ivy Nile. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media.