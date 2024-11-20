What's happening...

NXT Deadline lineup: The latest card for the final NXT PLE of 2024

November 20, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held on Saturday, December 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory.

-Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Championship

-Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. two TBA in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. two TBD in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Powell’s POV: Holland beat Andre Chase in a No. 1 contenders match on Tuesday’s NXT television show. NXT Deadline will stream on Peacock in the United States. We will have a live review, as well as an exclusive same night audio review Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.