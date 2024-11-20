TrillerTV’s Black Friday special starts today

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TrillerTV issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce their Black Friday deal.

As the holiday season approaches, TrillerTV is excited to announce an exclusive Black Friday deal, offering sports fans 50% off the TrillerTV+ Annual Pass for a full year of live sports streaming.

Starting Wednesday, November 20, TrillerTV will offer 50% off the TrillerTV+ Annual Pass inviting fans to enjoy our fast growing subscription service, with one year of access to top-tier sports programming and exclusive content.

This offer grants subscribers access to the regular programming of sports organizations such as BKFC, One Championship, Boxxer, Game Changer Wrestling, Wrestling Revolver, wXw, and OVW, plus exclusive live football and cricket broadcasts (available in select regions).

In addition to live sports, TrillerTV+ subscribers get access to special deals and PPV discounts, free on-demand access to PPV programming as well as access to 4,000 hours of video content from premier archives like BKFC, TNA Wrestling, NJPW, Shamrock FC, and more.

The discount is available on the TrillerTV website and TV apps, giving new subscribers the advantage of a 7-day free trial to explore the platform’s offerings.

The Black Friday promotion will run through December 6. To get the offer, please visit https://www.trillertv.com/p/ blackfriday/

Powell’s POV: The annual deal pass is a really good value even at the regular price. If you’ve been thinking about ordering the service, this seems like a great time since you can take advantage of the half-price rate.