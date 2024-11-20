Linda McMahon appointed to Secretary of Education position, “separated” from Vince McMahon

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Linda McMahon has been appointed to the position of Secretary of Education, according to NBCNews.com. McMahon donated more than $20 million to the Make America Great Again Inc. super PAC that supported Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

-Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are separated. Linda’s attorney Laura Brevetti told the Washington Post that the couple are “currently separated.”

Powell’s POV: If these two crazy kids can’t make it, what hope is there for the rest of us? Aside from living apart for years, Vince’s numerous admitted affairs, NDA’s involving women who worked for Vince, his out of court settlement stemming from a rape accusation, his alleged sex trafficking, and that time he allegedly defecated on a woman’s head during a threesome that didn’t involve Linda, they seemed to have the perfect marriage.