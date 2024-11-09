What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s show

November 9, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheler Yuta vs. Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Trios Titles

-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in a qualifying match for a spot in the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear

-Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

-TNT Champion Jack Perry vs. Action Andretti

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Ivon Savages and Jacked Jameson

-Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos

-Kris Statlander vs. Ashley Vox

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The show airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

