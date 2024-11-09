AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheler Yuta vs. Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Trios Titles
-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in a qualifying match for a spot in the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear
-Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox
-TNT Champion Jack Perry vs. Action Andretti
-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Ivon Savages and Jacked Jameson
-Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos
-Kris Statlander vs. Ashley Vox
Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The show airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
