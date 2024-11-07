AEW Collision taping in Providence (reports needed), TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Tony Schiavone, Joey Ryan, Muhammad Hassan, King Kong Bundy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Collision will be taped tonight in Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Mike Bailey vs. Moose for the X Division Title. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade. It was disappointing for a Bound For Glory fallout show and yet totally understandable given that the Chris Bey and El Hijo del Vikingo injuries required some changes.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 25 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tony Schiavone is 67.

-Joey Ryan (Joseph Meehan) is 46.

-Muhammad Hassan (Marc Copani) is 43.

-The late King Kong Bundy (Christopher Pallies) was born on November 7, 1955. He died at age 63 due to complications from diabetes on March 4, 2019.