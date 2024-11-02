WWE Crown Jewel lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena.

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship

-WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

-Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Three members of The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) in a six-man tag

-LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title

-Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

-Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

Powell's POV: The world championships will not be on the line in the men's or women's match. Rather, WWE created new Crown Jewel Championship title belts that the world champions will fight for annually at Crown Jewel.