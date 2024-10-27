NXT Halloween Havoc polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show October 27, 2024 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Halloween Havoc Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Halloween Havoc Poll – Vote for the best match Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page in a Devil’s Playground match for the NXT Championship Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match for the NXT North American Title Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence in a gauntlet match for the NXT Women’s NA Title Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase in an Ambulance Match pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt halloween havoc
Be the first to comment