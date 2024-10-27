NXT Halloween Havoc results: Powell’s live review of Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page in a Devil’s Playground match for the NXT Title, Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi in a TLS match for the NA Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Halloween Havoc

Streamed live October 27, 2024 on Peacock

Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center

NXT Halloween Havoc Pre-Show

-Megan Morant and Sam Roberts hosted the show from Stamford, Connecticut.

-The Fatal Influence faction chose a gauntlet match as the stipulation for the NXT North American Championship match. Kelani Jordan will face the three members in the following order: Jazmyn Nyx, Jacy Jayne, and Fallon Henley.

-Busted Open hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray checked in from the main floor of the venue a couple of times. Ridge Holland showed up and took issue with being criticized. Holland pointed out that Bully did whatever it took during his career. Holland said he would do the same thing when he takes Chase U down for good.

NXT Halloween Havoc Main Card

The show opened with arrival shots of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, Ethan Page, and Trick Williams while Vic Joseph checked in on commentary… A Halloween Havoc video package aired…

Vic Joseph was joined on commentary by Booker T, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer… Entrances for the NXT North American Title match took place…

1. Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match for the NXT North American Championship. The match will end via pinfall or submission. Mike Rome, who wore a Beetlejuice style suit, tried to deliver in-ring introductions for the title match, but D’Angelo cut him off and then hit Femi to start the match.

The action spilled over to ringside where D’Angelo speared Femi through the barricade and into the timekeepers area. Femi came back with a chair shot. There was a ladder bridge over the apron and the broadcast table. Femi tossed chairs inside the ring before rolling D’Angelo back inside. D’Angelo threw a chair at Femi, who then slammed one over the back of D’Angelo.

Femi chokeslammed D’Angelo onto a chair inside the ring and covered him for a near fall. Femi slammed D’Angelo onto a ladder that was leaning in a corner of the ring. Femi pulled a table out from underneath the ring and it ended up in another corner of the ring. Femi drove D’Angelo through the table with a shoulder block and covered him for a near fall.

Femi grabbed the crowbar that D’Angelo normally uses as a weapon. D’Angelo blocked crowbar shots with a chair. Femi wedged the crowbar in D’Angelo’s mouth. D’Angelo got to his beet and backed Femi into the corner, but Femi drilled him with a clothesline to the back of the head.

Femi set up for a powerbomb, but D’Angelo backdropped him. D’Angel slammed a chair over Femi’s back and then suplexed him onto another chair. D’Angelo put Femi down with a spinebuster for a near fall.

Femi powered up and dumped D’Angelo to the mat. D’Angelo clutched his right knee. Femi went to ringside and pulled out a zip tie, which he used to tie D’Angelo to the bottom turnbuckle.

Channing Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo ran out. Femi took out the men at ringside and then entered the ring and backed Rizzo toward the ropes. Rizzo went to the apron. Femi followed. Rizzo picked up the crowbar, which Femi took away from her.

D’Angelo escaped the zip tie and then speared Femi off the apron and through the ladder bridge. Femi came right back once they were inside the ring. Femi powerbombed D’Angelo for a near fall.

Femi set up D’Angelo for another, but Rizzo hit him from behind with a crowbar. Crusifino slammed a chair over the back of Femi. Lorenzo held up the chair while he and Crusino performed a Shatter Machine. D’Angelo used a spinebuster to put Femi through a table and then pinned him…

Tony D’Angelo defeated Oba Femi in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match in 15:20 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Powell’s POV: The story told on the NXT television show was that Femi took out the D’Angelo’s male sidekicks, so it was pretty weak to have them play such a big part in the finish. Joseph tried to sell it as the family coming together to take out Femi, which is somehow meant to be a babyface move? Strange. Both wrestlers worked hard and this was a pretty good hardcore brawl otherwise.

After some ads/video packages, Lexis King was interviewed in the backstage area. He spoke about struggling to find a cornerman for his match against Charlie Dempsey. William Regal showed up and said he would be King’s cornerman. Regal said he knew King’s father and the apple doesn’t fall from the tree. Regal said he appreciated that King was trying to be his own man. King shook hands with Regal…

Powell’s POV: Of course, the fun part of this story is that William Regal is the father of Charlie Dempsey.

Entrances for the women’s tag team match took place…

2. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer had half her face painted in a way that looked similar to Thunder Rosa. There was some nice mat work from Perez and Vaquer early on.

Giulia tagged in and then she and Vaquer put their opponents in double submission holds until they reached the ropes. Giulia hit a missile dropkick on Perez and covered her for a two count. Later, Vaquer performed a wicked dragon screw leg whip on Perez for another two count.

Perez caught Vaquer on the ropes with kicks and then performed a huracanrana. Jade tagged in and followed up with a Swanton on Vaqeuer. Jade had the pin, but Giulia broke it up. Giulia performed a spinning slam on Perez. Jade suplexed Giulia, who rolled to ringside.

In the end, Giulia suplexed Perez from the ropes. Vaquer followed up with a corkscrew dive and then pinned the Perez.

Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer defeated NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade in 14:15.

After the match, Zaria’s entrance theme played. Zaria was shown in a suite area looking down at Giulia and Vaquer, who were in the ring, as well as Perez and Jade, who were at ringside…

Powell’s POV: Strong work from all four wrestlers. The outcome was not surprising. The big question was whether Giulia or Vaquer would pin Perez or if they would take the easy way out and have Jade do the honors. The fact that Vaquer got the pin would seem to suggest that she’s next in line for a title shot. Meanwhile, the NXT creative team is doing a fantastic job of building up Zaria.

Footage aired of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, B-Fab, Bayley, Indi Hartwell, Tiffany Stratton, Michin, and Byron Saxton playing “What’s in the box?” They took turns reaching in the box and touching the “item” inside. It was the head of Boogeyman, who legitimately scared the hell out of some of the wrestlers. Cute…

Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander spoke inside a dressing room. Alexander said he understood why Evans slapped Nathan Frazer, and noted that it’s the reason they are getting a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles. Alexander also mentioned that it’s okay to do bad things at times. but they quickly moved on from that subject…

Busted Open’s Dave LeGreca and Bully Ray checked in from the main floor and spoke about the show thus far and looked ahead to the ambulance match… A video package aired on the history between Andre Chase and Ridge Holland…