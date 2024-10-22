Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title, New Day vs. AOP and The Creeds vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in tournament matches for a shot at the WWE Tag Titles

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title: The WWE crew did it’s usual strong work in making this main event feel important throughout the show. The match itself was solid, but the real story was the involvement of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. I wasn’t a fan of the other cheap finishes on this show, particularly when the creative forces knew what they had planned for the main event, but Solo’s Bloodline costing Jey the championship was the right story to tell as part of the build to the WarGames match. I could have done without Adam Pearce and a producer pulling Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa off the apron, as it contradicts the idea that Solo’s crew is so out of control that everyone fears them. Apparently, that only applies to Jacob Fatu these days. The worst part of the otherwise entertaining match was that the referee was made to look like a fool by standing in the ring and watching Tonga and Loa be escorted to the back while missing everything that transpired behind him. On the bright side, the pop of the night occurred when Fatu and Breakker faced off momentarily.

Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins brawl: WWE caught us with our guards down. For months, the show has opened with arrival or backstage shots of various wrestlers. So it was quite the attention grabber when they went to a backstage shot of Reed and then Rollins attacked him out of nowhere. The show opening brawl was really good. The second brawl was fun. The third brawl was overkill.

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles: A solid match and the only Raw match with a clean finish. I’m fine with Mysterio and Lee going over. Even so, it is disappointing that the American Made faction feels like it is on the same level as Alpha Academy. Chad Gable did tremendous work while tormenting his former pledges and while chasing the Intercontinental Title. I hoped that Gable leading a faction that includes the high upside Creed Brothers was going to lead to a significant push for everyone involved, but it just hasn’t materialized.

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles: A minor Hit. The match has some off moments, but there was more good than bad. The distraction finish was weak. I would be all for protecting AOP, but they’ve taken plenty of losses already and their upcoming feud with the Wyatt Sicks seems to suggest that they don’t factor into the tag team title plans. The post match was more interesting than the actual match. Woods holding back Kingston to stop him from trying to save R-Truth was well done. The Wyatt Sicks attacking The Final Testament felt like a fairly obvious direction for Uncle Howdy’s crew to go in.

WWE Raw Misses

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane: The Philly crowd was noticeably quiet when Sky and Sane made their entrance. Although their big spots get over with the live crowds, it just doesn’t feel like they are connecting as characters. Meanwhile, Rodriguez sold far more than she should have given that she will eventually face Rhea Ripley in a showdown match. Ripley doesn’t have many meaningful opponents to work with on the Raw side, so I’m surprised the company isn’t building up Rodriguez as a dominant force heading into the eventual match with Ripley. Finally, this match concluded with the worst of the cheap finishes on this show with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson interfering, which caused the referee to simply call off the match without any further explanation.

War Raiders video: Guys, we want to forget that you were viking cosplayers. Please stop mentioning your viking ancestors and get back to being War Machine with a slightly different name.