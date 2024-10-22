AEW Battle of the Belts XII rating, combined numbers with AEW Collision

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts XII delivered 304,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The quarterly special delivered a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Saturday’s three-hour block of AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts XII combined for an average of 332,000 viewers and averaged 0.09 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: For comparison sake, July’s AEW Battle of the Belts XI delivered 308,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating while also airing after an episode of Collision. The July Battle of the Belts XI and the Collision that preceded it combined for an average of 345,000 viewers and averaged 0.11 rating while airing opposite The Olympics.