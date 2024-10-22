AEW Collision rating: AEW Trios Title match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 346,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: There was Collision episode last week due to the WrestleDream pay-per-view, but the October 5 Collision delivered 269,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating while running against WWE Bad Blood. Saturday was another loaded night for sports competition with an American League Championship game and college football. We have the Battle of the Belts and the combined three-hour numbers available in a separate post. One year earlier, the October 21, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 518,000 viewers with a 0.16 in the 18-49 demographic.