What's happening...

NXT Halloween Havoc lineup: The card for Sunday’s premium live event

October 22, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event that will be held on Sunday in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center.

-Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page in a Devil’s Playground match for the NXT Championship

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match for the NXT North American Championship

-Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer

Powell’s POV: NXT will likely fill out the remainder card on tonight’s television show. NXT Halloween Havoc will stream live on Peacock. Join us for a live review of Halloween Havoc starting with a pre-show match or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.