NXT Halloween Havoc lineup: The card for Sunday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event that will be held on Sunday in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center.

-Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page in a Devil’s Playground match for the NXT Championship

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match for the NXT North American Championship

-Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer

Powell’s POV: NXT will likely fill out the remainder card on tonight’s television show. NXT Halloween Havoc will stream live on Peacock. Join us for a live review of Halloween Havoc starting with a pre-show match or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).