Jaida Parker on her dream match with Jade Cargill, WWE legends in NXT, working with Shawn Michaels, the state of the NXT locker room

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Good Karma Wrestling with guest Jaida Parker

Hosts: ESPN Chicago's Jonathan Hood, ESPN Milwaukee's Gabe Neitzel, and ESPN West Palm's Brian Rowitz

The potential of a dream match with Jade Cargill: “That is like a milestone for me, if I put that in the right word. But that would be a milestone because I see where she came from and I’m like ‘Oh, you was just down the road, you know?’ And I see the star that she created herself to be. And I can’t do nothing but respect that.

“When she came down the PC, she’s so willing to learn, she’s hungry, you know? And that made the hunger in me grow because I’m like, yeah, let’s go. You know, I may not be a work of art that she is right now because she’s like an action figure. But I want to be able to get there and to stand across from her and be like ‘I made it. I did it.’ Her, Bianca, Natalya, all of them. But she’s number one for me right now.”

The impact of veterans coming down to work in NXT: “I have to start with the women that come down from main roster. Michin in general, she’s a wonderful woman. Wonderful woman, even though we butt heads a little bit, but she is a wonderful woman. Natalya. Oh my goodness. A legend. A legend. She always has an open mind, open heart. And I mean, she’s so genuine. Shayna Baszler, they all come down, Chelsea Green and no matter what it is, they’re so willing to help us. As long as we’re willing to listen, they’re always willing to give us knowledge.

“And just last night, CM Punk, I know I’ve seen a lot of them come around and they’re just so willing just to sit there and have a conversation with you about getting you better because they’ve done their time. You know, they’re there for a reason. They are legends for a reason. They’re just always open to coaching us. And I love that about all the vets that come down here. There’s not been one vet that is like “eh I ain’t got time for you.”

What it’s like to work alongside Shawn Michaels: “Amazing. I don’t know what other word to say. It is life changing. It makes you think in a whole different type of aspect. You know what I’m saying? Like, I could say one thing in one point of view, but from his point of view, he sees it in a whole different way and it’s not just him. It’s all the coaches over there because all of them are legends. So of course, I’m going to keep my mouth shut and have my ears open, like I have two eyes and two ears and one mouth for a reason. And I always tell people that because I love learning form them and just it’s so much fun. Like I always bring it back, I’m like a kid again and I love learning from other people, especially legends. I love being where I’m at and with them I give hem all the praise in the world because they’re legends for a reason.”

The current state of the NXT locker room: “It is amazing. This is my first time being on national television like this, like on the USA Network. And I started on the USA Network. And for us to transition to the CW, it’s just I feel like another accomplishment for the company and for NXT. And I’m just excited to be on it because it’s different eyes, you know what I’m saying? Like we’re actually, we’re reaching a different type of audience and hopefully the ones that stayed on the USA Network transition over to the CW so they don’t miss a beat.”

Other topics include what it’s like to see social media moments take off, new talent coming to the NXT locker room, and her fast start to her career.