WWE Raw rating: Intercontinental Title match opposite two Monday Night Football games

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.339 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.509 million average. Raw delivered a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.49 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw ran opposite a pair of Monday Night Football games and will do so again next Monday. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.36 million viewers, hour two had 1.329 million viewers, and the final hour averaged 1.327 million viewers. One year earlier, the September 25, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.465 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite two Monday Night Football games.