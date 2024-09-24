What's happening...

Nikki Bella’s husband will not be charged despite his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence

September 24, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Artem Chigvintsev, husband of Nikki Bella (a/k/a Nikki Garcia) will not be charged despite his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence. The Napa County District Attorney announced that her office declined to file criminal charges. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Bella filed for divorce just shy of two weeks after the incident took place back in late August. She has yet to publicly comment on the matter aside from asking for privacy.

