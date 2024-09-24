NXT TV results (9/24): Moore’s review of Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair for the NXT Women’s North American Title, Grayson Waller Effect with guests Nathan Frazer and Axiom, Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live September 24, 2024 on USA Network

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was back as ring announcer. No intro this week as entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair (w/Tavion Heights, Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne) for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Kelani slapped Wren to start the match and return the favor. Wren got a two count off a basement crossbody. Both women traded rapid pinfall variations for nearfalls. Kelani dumped Wren to ringside and hit her with a Corkscrew Plancha, cut to PIP.[c]

Back from break, Wren had Kelani in a grounded Octopus Hold. Kelani countered it with a Jackknife pin for a two count. Wren turned it into an abdominal stretch but Kelani quickly countered into a hip toss and axe handle rally. Kelani got a two count off a X Factor. Wren grabbed Kelani’s leg to block a one of a kind. Wren also dodged a Five Star Frog Splash.

Wren planted Kelani with a few suplexes. Kelani rolled up Wren for a two count. Borne and Tavion trash talked to Kelani. Wren accidentally hit Myles and Tavion with a crossbody. Kelani caught Wren with a spinning heel kick and One of a Kind for the win.

Kelani Jordan defeated Wren Sinclair via pinfall in 9:45 to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Vic Joseph plugged NXT’s debut on CW. The show cut to b-roll of NXT press rounds…

The show then cut to the NXT Press Conference started by Ethan Page. Page talked about becoming the face of the company and doing a good job carrying the company on his back. He said he’s on one of the stacked rosters in the industry, and a cut above. A media member asked Page about the positives with Trick. He said Trick is a former champ, but not as good as him. Another press person asked how CM Punk will effect the match? Page said Punk will be a non factor. Page quickly sent the show back to the main NXT show…

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary where they hyped up Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the CW debut. They also plugged A-Town Down Under returning to NXT for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good win for Kelani, but also cool to see Wren Sinclair clicking with the live crowd. NQCC has struggled to click initially due to various departures, but Wren Sinclair has added some personality to the group, while also getting over in her own sense. Her just trying to fit in has really acclimated her to the crowd. Not to mention, she is an experienced in-ring wrestler and does elevate her opponents in the ring.