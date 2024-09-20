AEW star Samoa Joe included in the trailer for the “Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii” video game

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe appears briefly in the trailer for the new SEGA game “Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.”

John’s Thoughts: The 11th game in the mainline series (personally it’s one of my top three video game franchises.) Pro wrestling wise, I watched it, and was like, “Hol up, is that Samoa Joe?”. Yep, it was. they didn’t announce exactly who he was, but given how I’ve seen a ton of these trailers they have him casted as a main storyline villain.

Joe will be doing the body scan, motion capture, and voice acting. What they do with the actors for these games is stick them in some high tech room with 50 body cameras and have them act out scenes for motion capture. The body actors also handle all the voice acting

Kazuchika Okada was in two of these games (Yakuza 2 and 6), but he had a side story role to the point where he didn’t even have any lines in one game. Joe seems to be set in a role similar to actor Danny Trejo in Yakuza 8, and Trejo had a lot of lines and boss fights. The game is set in Hawaii so my guess is that Joe will be a Polynesian boss and will fight against a crazy Joker dude.

Yakuza games have nothing to do with “Yakuza” and are more of a mixture of serious drama and absurd comedy done very well (i.e. In Yakuza 4, one level you’re infiltrating a thug base, and walk into a room to find Doc Brown getting tortured and trying to protect his Total Recall machine. Another level has you trying to make it snow in Hawaii for a dying old lady, and so you go to the “diaper fetish” gang, take their diapers, and use the gel to replicate snow as this lady is on her deathbed. The game’s that crazy, but it’s really good).

Joe only appears for like two seconds in the trailer below around the 6:28 mark. They didn’t release an English trailer yet, which tells me they haven’t got all the English lines yet. But Joe is obviously body scanned and mo-capped.