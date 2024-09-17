WWE Raw rating: CM Punk promo, Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.509 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.430 million average. Raw delivered a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.45 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour Raw averaged 1.618 million viewers. Hour two averaged 1.541 million viewers. The final hour averaged 1.367 million viewers. Nice increases for Raw while running against the second Monday Night Football game of the season. The competition will get tougher the next two weeks when Raw will run against a pair of Monday Night Football games both weeks. One year earlier, the September 11, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.353 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the first Monday Night Football game of the season.