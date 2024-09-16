WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-CM Punk returns
-Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the WWE Tag Team Titles
-Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman
-Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
-Natalya vs. Zoey Stark
-Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
Raw will be held in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center.
