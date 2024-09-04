AEW Collision rating: The AEW All In fallout edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 289,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous Collision episode delivered 442,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. Yes, college football is back, it was a holiday weekend, and there was a WWE premium live event earlier in the day. Regardless of the excuses, the Collision viewership count was lower than the August 23 edition of Rampage, which delivered 290,000 viewers. One year earlier, the September 2, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 345,000 viewers with a 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic.