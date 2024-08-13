NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Rampage anniversary, Jim Brunzell, Jeff Farmer, Spike Dudley, Brian Adams, Lance Cade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Andre Chase and Ridge Holland for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT Great American Bash Night Two finished with an A grade from 68 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 18 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW Rampage debuted on August 13, 2021.

-Jim Brunzell is 75.

-Jeff Farmer, who worked as NWO Sting, is 62.

-Spike Dudley (Matt Hyson) is 54.

-Brian Adams died of a drug overdose on August 13, 2007 at age 43.

-Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) died of heart failure at age 29 on August 13, 2010.