What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

August 13, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

-Kofi Kinston, Xavier Woods, and Odyssey Jones vs. “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at FLA Live Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.