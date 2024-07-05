WWE Speed – Andrade vs. Xavier Woods for the WWE Speed Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Andrade vs. Xavier Woods for the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Will @AndradeElIdolo retain, or will @AustinCreedWins walk away as the new #WWESpeed Champion? 👀 pic.twitter.com/H7g17PgQbb
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2024
Powell’s POV: Andrade defeated Woods to retain the WWE Speed Championship. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and the championship matches stream at the same time on the Friday of PLE weekends.
