TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts Title in an open challenge

-Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida in a three-way to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Title

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz

-AJ Francis vs. Rhino for the Digital Media Championship

-Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz

Powell’s POV: TNA Slammiversary will be held Saturday, July 20 in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).