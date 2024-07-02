WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on Saturday in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.
-Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship (Priest must leave The Judgment Day if he loses, while a Rollins loss means he won’t be allowed to challenge for the title again while Priest is champion)
-Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship
-Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match
-Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match
-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline in a six-man tag match
Powell’s POV: McIntyre and Stark were the final MITB qualifiers on Monday’s Raw. It has not specified which three members of The Bloodline will be in the six-man tag match. Join me for my live review of WWE Money in the Bank starting with either a pre-show match or notable development or the main card at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Really not sure which way they go with the WHC. I’m leaning Priest retaining but wouldn’t be surprised by any outcome.
Bron has to win unless Sheamus attacks him.
McIntyre is the wildcard for the men’s MITB. If he wins then I could see him cashing in on Priest later in the night, but I suspect that WHC match opens the show. I’m guessing Punk takes him out and we get Knight or Gable with the briefcase.
It’s got to be either Tiff Tiff or Chelsea. No other option there is remotely interesting.
Bloodline wins as it’s not time for them to start losing until Roman comes back.