WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on Saturday in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship (Priest must leave The Judgment Day if he loses, while a Rollins loss means he won’t be allowed to challenge for the title again while Priest is champion)

-Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship

-Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline in a six-man tag match

Powell's POV: McIntyre and Stark were the final MITB qualifiers on Monday's Raw. It has not specified which three members of The Bloodline will be in the six-man tag match.