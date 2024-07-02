WWE Raw preview: The Money in the Bank fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable,

-“Damage CTRL” Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter

-Pat McAfee returns to color commentary

Powell's POV: McAfee missed the last two Raw shows due to the death of his father-in-law. Raw will be held in Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre.