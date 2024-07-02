NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Bret Hart, Charles Robinson, Scotty Too Hotty

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the final push for Sunday’s NXT Heatwave. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT finished with a A grade from 37 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bret Hart is 67.

-WWE referee Charles Robinson is 60.

-Scotty Too Hotty (Scott Garland) is 51.