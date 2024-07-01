What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s NXT Heatwave go-home show

July 1, 2024

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Michin vs. Jaida Parker in a street fight

-Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

-Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

-NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice meet face-to-face

Powell's POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET.

