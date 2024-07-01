WWE Raw in Boston, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Tom Magee, Carmella DeCesare, Cody Rhodes, Dax Harwood, Alicia Fox, Su Yung, Will Ferrara, Heidi Lee Morgan, Serena Deeb, Harold Sakata, Abismo Negro, Terry Funk, Strangler Lewis

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The show features the brand’s final push for Saturday’s Money in the Bank event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Guest co-host Sean Plichta (filling in for Jonny Fairplay) and I will be taking your calls coming out of AEW Forbidden and will look ahead to WWE Money in the Bank at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. My Q&A audio show will return on Monday.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Boston, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Toronto, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Southaven. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Tom Magee is 66 today.

-Former WWE Diva Search participant Carmella DeCesare is 42 today.

-The late Harold Sakata was born on July 1, 1920. He died on July 19, 1982 at age 62 of liver cancer. Sakata is best known for playing the role of “Oddjob” in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

-The late Abismo Negro (Andres Gonzalez) was born on July 1, 1971. His died of drowning and his body was found in a river on March 22, 2009.

-Dax Harwood (David Harwood) of FTR turned 40 on Sunday.

-Cody Rhodes (Cody Runnels) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Alicia Fox (Victoria Crawford) turned 38 on Sunday.

-Su Yung (Vannarah Riggs) turned 35 on Sunday.

-Will Ferrara turned 33 on Sunday.

-The late Ed “Strangler” Lewis (Robert Friedrich) was born on June 30, 1891. He died at age 75 on August 8, 1966.

-The late Terry Funk was born on June 30, 1944. He died at age 79 on August 23, 2023.

-Heidi Lee Morgan turned 57 on Saturday.

-Serena Deeb turned 38 on Saturday.