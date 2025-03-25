What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Title match and more set for Monday’s show in London, early start time

March 25, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship with Bianca Belair as special referee

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena meet face-to-face

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso in a non-title match

-Logan Paul has called out AJ Styles

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live on Monday from London, England at O2 Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 2CT/3ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.