NXT in Orlando, last week’s NXT TV grade, Jumbo Tsuruta

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Stephanie Vaquer defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Jaida Parker to open the show, and then defending the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Fallon Henley in the main event. John Moore has the night off, so join me for our weekly live review as the show on The CW at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta (Tomomi Tsuruta) was born on March 25, 1951. He died of complications from a kidney transplant at age 49 on May 13, 2000.