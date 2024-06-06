AEW Forbidden Door lineup: Four championship matches officially announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, June 30 in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena.

-Swerve Strickland vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship

-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match

-Ladder match for the vacant TNT Title (Entrants: Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, more TBA)

-Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Ospreay won a Casino Gauntlet match to earn the shot at the AEW World Championship. Adam Copeland was stripped of the TNT Title after he broke his tibia at AEW Double Or Nothing. There’s no word yet as to how many wrestlers will enter the ladder match that will crown the new champion. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other streaming platforms. I will be covering the show live and a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).