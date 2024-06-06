Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: MJF returns, Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW World Championship, Saraya vs. Mariah May

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW World Championship: A good television main event with quality ring work from both wrestlers. They took an odd path to giving Strong a title shot, but the end result of Swerve successfully defending his title in a clean win worked out nicely. The highlight of the night occurred after the match when the older woman at ringside joined Prince Nana in doing his dance.

MJF’s return: More good than bad. While good for an easy cheer, MJF’s joke about marijuana in Colorado felt dated, and the way he mocked Kazuchika Okada’s physique was counterproductive. But MJF was the most over act on the show and his return has given AEW a nice dose of star power. The pull apart brawl with Rush was solid and sets up an interesting match that would not have been anywhere near the top of my expected MJF return matches.

Rey Fenix vs. Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly for a shot at the AEW International Championship: Good action through the match, which was the latest example of pro wrestling’s bad trend of lazily booking four-way matches for title shots. Fenix felt like the likely winner through the process of elimination. Lethal was clearly in the match to take the loss, Cassidy is tied up in a feud with Trent Beretta, and O’Reilly just had a shot at the title on Collision. By the way, I laughed at Cassidy selling the Kris Statlander’s punch more than he sold a recent tombstone piledriver on the ring steps.

Mark Briscoe vs. Brian Cage in a qualifier for the TNT Title ladder match at Forbidden Door: Briscoe remains one of the lost likable mid-card acts in the company while Cage continued his streak of losing singles matches to the stars.

Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Magnus, Volador Jr., Rugido, and Esfinge: The live crowd loved this match. And while there was good action from bell to bell, there was no mystery regarding the outcome of the latest match of this lopsided feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and CMLL wrestlers. What’s the point of bringing in so many CMLL wrestlers just to have them lose repeatedly when AEW has an overstuffed roster and not enough reps to go around? On the bright side, it was a nice idea to have Yuta get the win for his team in his first match back after a long injury layoff.

Saraya vs. Mariah May: The only unexpected match outcome of the night. The fact that it was a clean finish was even more surprising. Saraya had one of her better AEW matches. Unfortunately for her, the win was completely overshadowed by the antics of Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa afterward.

Bryan Danielson promo: Danielson expressing his disappointment with key losses in his last year as a full-time wrestler only to then deliver a mission statement about winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament was a good start. Now we need to hear seven more compelling promos from wrestlers who feel like realistic threats to win the tournament for a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW All In. In other words, it’s time for AEW to have a loaded tournament given that the prize is for a title shot at the company’s biggest event of the year. AEW has had a lot of tournaments, but they’ve never gone with a loaded bracket. If not now, when?

AEW Dynamite Misses

Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree: It’s so bad it’s good or it’s so bad that they want Jericho to go away depending on your perspective. The only thing I enjoyed about these skits was Bryan Keith telling Angelo Parker that his baby better respect Jericho. How does Big Bill benefit from (keeping his terrible name and) just parroting Jericho’s act?

The Elite and Tony Khan: We learned last week that the Young Bucks have enough power that they were able to strip Adam Copeland of the TNT Title, but not enough power to give Jack Perry the title. We learned this week that the Bucks have the power to cancel a segment if someone badmouths them. Can anyone explain why the EVPs have any power aside from having ironclad contracts now that Tony Khan’s character is back and should be able to reverse all of their rulings? The performances of the Bucks have improved, but it’s tough to watch a storyline that asks viewers to turn off their brains off and ignore so many obvious questions.