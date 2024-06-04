NXT Battleground lineup: The card for Sunday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex.

-Roxanne Perez vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan in a ladder match to become the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler in an NXT Underground match

Rapper Sexyy Red will host of the event. NXT Battleground will stream live on Peacock.