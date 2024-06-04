What's happening...

WWE Clash at the Castle lineup: Three title matches set for the PLE in Scotland

June 4, 2024

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the Clash at the Castle event that will be held on Saturday, June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hyrdo.

-Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Bayley vs. Piper Niven for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of WWE Clash at the Castle as the show streams on Peacock one week from Saturday with a likely start time of 1CT/2ET. A same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

