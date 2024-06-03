WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: The AJ Styles retirement tease

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.310 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up compared to the 2.147 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.56 rating. Smackdown benefitted from the lack of NBA playoffs competition. The show will avoid the NBA Finals this week and is scheduled to run against game four the following Friday. One year earlier, the June 2, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.563 million viewers and a 0.73 rating for Roman Reigns’ celebration of 1,000 days as champion.