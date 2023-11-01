Bryan Danielson undergoes surgery, timeline set for his return

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bryan Danielson underwent surgery to repair what has been described as an orbital bone injury. Tony Schiavone stated on the AEW Control Center video that Danielson underwent surgery and will return later this year (watch the video below).

Powell’s POV: Schiavone commented on the Danielson situation around the 5:45 mark. The injury is being attributed in the storylines to Danielson taking the Orange Punch and Rainmaker moves back to back, but it is believed that he was actually hurt during a recent match with Andrade El Idolo.