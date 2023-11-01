NXT TV rating for Halloween Havoc night two

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 674,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was down from the 787,000 viewership count from the previous edition.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.21 rating. The show falling on Halloween was not helpful. The World Series game delivered 8.48 million viewers for Fox, while an NBA game on TNT that ran head-to-head with NXT produced 1.298 million viewers. The November 1, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 670,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.