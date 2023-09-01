Skye Blue on her experience at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, the evolution of women’s wrestling, being praised by Saraya

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

Skye Blue

On her experience at Wembley Stadium at AEW All In: “I remember my first year, wrestling in front of maybe eight people in a tiny warehouse. All of our moms sitting in the front row pretending to be the audience, which thank you Mom, I appreciate it so much. Walking into Wembley, I had seen little sneak peek pictures, but it didn’t really hit that it was so big until you walked in. I remember, me, Kyle and Madison Rayne, we all walked in together and we saw it and were like, ‘Holy crap, this is real.’ You just see, the ring looks so tiny when you’re all the way back, and just taking it all in, I could not believe it.

“As people started to fill in more and more, I had gone up to the little, Royal Box where everybody’s family was sitting, and I had gone up there for a little bit to watch and it was so cool to see everybody on the ground and then you see everybody up here and then there were people even higher than us. Everything kind of rises so it was so much louder on the floor but as you go up it just kind of echoes. You can hear where a chant would start and where it would end from one side of the arena to the other. It was like, insane, I was taking so many videos and pictures, my poor phone has no more storage.”

Her reaction to her name gaining some recognition outside of the world of professional wrestling: “It’s unbelievable. I didn’t really think it was real until I saw the Daily Loud clip. Kyle had to explain to me what exactly that meant, then when it had like 13 million views, I was like ‘oh, oh.'”

The feeling around seeing the evolution of women’s wrestling: “I absolutely love it. I remember my parents had taken me to a live show, I believe in Chicago, at All State and I remember the girls match had come on and they were in Christmas Eve Santa outfits and skirts and I was like ‘Mom, I don’t want to do that one.’ I remember Moxley had a hardcore match of some sorts, and I was like ‘I want to do that type of match, that’s what I want the girls to do, I don’t want us to do the things in the skirts. I want us to do the tables, chairs and the barbed wire and all the crazy stuff.’ My Mom is just sitting there shaking her head knowing that I’m going to do it even if she tells me no. I think it’s insane how far we’ve come and how far we can keep going if we all just keep putting in our all and showing that we can do what the men can do just as well if not better sometimes.”

Processing the fact that Saraya had some positive things to say about her future: “I don’t think I fully have. I got tagged in the article and I was like ‘Why am I tagged?’ I looked and I saw it and I was like ‘Oh my goodness.’ I would watch her matches all the time and when she first came to AEW, it was like goosebumps, and her reaction when she first came out. I was like ‘holy crap, she’s here.’ And then I remember being in the ring and waiting for her entrance the first time I wrestled her, literal goosebumps, I looked at the ref and was like ‘Holy crap, I’m wrestling Saraya.’ He was like ‘Yep, you are.’ I freaked out and was just like this is who I used to watch when I was 17/18 watching wrestling at home with my parents and now, I’m the one in the ring with her which is wild to me. She has been such a moving person for the women’s division and women’s wrestling going from just divas to just women’s wrestlers.”

Other topics include the biggest pinch me moments of her young career, her inspirations along the way, career goals, leaning on other couples in the locker room, and more.