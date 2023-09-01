Calvin Tankman exits MLW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Calvin Tankman announced via social media on Friday that is a free agent. Tankman thanked MLW for giving him “an opportunity to learn and grow as a performer over the last three years.”

Powell’s POV: Tankman had some standout moments in MLW. He moves well for a man his size and is a good talker. I am looking forward to seeing what’s next for him.