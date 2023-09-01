Calvin Tankman exits MLW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Calvin Tankman announced via social media on Friday that is a free agent. Tankman thanked MLW for giving him “an opportunity to learn and grow as a performer over the last three years.”
Powell’s POV: Tankman had some standout moments in MLW. He moves well for a man his size and is a good talker. I am looking forward to seeing what’s next for him.
As of today I am officially a free agent. I’d like to thank @courtbauer and everyone involved with @MLW for giving me an opportunity to learn and grow as a performer over the last 3 years. pic.twitter.com/d7muNnebxM
— Heavyweight Hustle. (@CalvinTankman) September 1, 2023
