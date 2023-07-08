What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s TNT show

July 8, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match

-Athena vs. Willow Nightingale in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match

-Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match

-AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Robinson and Juice Robinson in an eliminator match

Powell’s POV: Collision will be held tonight in Regina, Saskatchewan at Brandt Centre. Join me for my live review of AEW Collision as the show airs Saturdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.