06/06 Moore’s NXT audio review: A battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid, and Ava vs. Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile, Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Dani Palmer vs. Blair Davenport, Ilja Dragunov returns

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: A battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid, and Ava vs. Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile, Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Dani Palmer vs. Blair Davenport, Ilja Dragunov returns, and more (36:09)…

Click here for the June 6 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.