AEW Dynamite in Colorado Springs (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Mick Foley, Taeler Hendrix, Mark Starr, Howard Finkel, “Superstar” Billy Graham

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Colorado Springs, Colorado at Broadmoor World Arena. The show includes Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Colorado Springs (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 30 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mick Foley is 58.

-Taeler Hendrix is 34.

-Kayla Braxton is 30.

-The late “Superstar” Billy Graham (Wayne Coleman) was born on June 7, 1943. He died at age 79 on May 17, 2023.

-The late Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) died of a heart attack on June 7, 2013 at age 50.

-The late Howard Finkel was born on June 7, 1950. He died on April 16, 2020 at age 69.